Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.