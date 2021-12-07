Slow Capital Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

VNQ stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

