SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of SLR Investment worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

