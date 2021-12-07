SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.