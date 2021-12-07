Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $50.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $46.10.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.