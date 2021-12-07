Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.61 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.35 ($0.50). 316,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 379,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.50).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNWS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £92.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In other Smiths News news, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($55,725.10).

Smiths News Company Profile (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.