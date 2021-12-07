Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $344.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.50.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $341.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.94. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $272,543,001. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 104.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,840,000 after purchasing an additional 627,031 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 274.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

