Societe Generale Lowers Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Price Target to €129.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €139.00 ($156.18) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WNDLF remained flat at $$112.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. Wendel has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $148.00.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

