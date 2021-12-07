Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

