Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $273,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 55.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $11,902,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 290.44 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day moving average is $288.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

