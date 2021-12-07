Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 423 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

