Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 671 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

