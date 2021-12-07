SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $873.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

