SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

