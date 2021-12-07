Speedy Hire Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Speedy Hire has a 1-year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £343.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.16.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

