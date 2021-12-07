Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SNMSF opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More: QQQ ETF

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.