Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SNMSF opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

