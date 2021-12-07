Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $76,775,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.