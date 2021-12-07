Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPRB. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.90. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

