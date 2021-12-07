SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.