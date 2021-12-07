STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for about 2.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 26,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

