Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,601. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

