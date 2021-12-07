State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 54,395 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

RELL opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $92,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $266,476. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

