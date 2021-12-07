State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. State Street Corp owned 0.26% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

