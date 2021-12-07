State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,439 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Unity Biotechnology worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

