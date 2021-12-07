State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.21.

NYSE STT opened at $93.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

