State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.21.
NYSE STT opened at $93.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
