Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $21,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $986,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.