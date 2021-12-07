Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

STVN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

