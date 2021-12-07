Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.18. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

