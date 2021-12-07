StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

