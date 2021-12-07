StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HQH opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

