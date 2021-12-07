StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

