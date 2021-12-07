StoneX Group Inc. Sells 16,450 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000.

TPIF stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

