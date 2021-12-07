StoneX Group Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

