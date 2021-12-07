Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 32,417 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 338.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

