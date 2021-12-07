Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

