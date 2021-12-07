Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.