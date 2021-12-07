Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

AXON stock opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -370.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.06.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $105,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

