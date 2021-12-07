Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $126.01.

