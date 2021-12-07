Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 126.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

