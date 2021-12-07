Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $2,636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $45,057,000.

VONG opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

