Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 972 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

