Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,580. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 15.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.