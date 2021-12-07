SushiSwap Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $756.81 million and approximately $441.64 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00011722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00210437 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,188,522 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

