Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSREY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

SSREY stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swiss Re (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.