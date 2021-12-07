Swop (SWOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,322.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00014776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swop has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $62,322.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.97 or 0.08471840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,847.82 or 0.99855804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,824,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,654 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars.

