Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.37% from the company’s previous close.

SLP stock opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £243.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.85.

In related news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($26,265.96). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($159,179.82).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

