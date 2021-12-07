Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 363,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,696,281 shares.The stock last traded at $13.75 and had previously closed at $13.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

