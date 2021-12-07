TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 13,338,204 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.