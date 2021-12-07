Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $200.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $46,510,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

