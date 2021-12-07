Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $244.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $246.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

